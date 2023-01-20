Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,837 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BTI stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

