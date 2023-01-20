Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after buying an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of GPN opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 493.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

