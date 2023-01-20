Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 477 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.