Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

FITB opened at $33.64 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

