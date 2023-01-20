Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

