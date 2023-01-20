Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 964 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after buying an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after buying an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

