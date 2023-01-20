Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $35.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.