CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.68.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

