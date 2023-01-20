CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.68.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
