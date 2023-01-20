Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.47.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

