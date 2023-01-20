Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $57,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

