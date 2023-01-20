Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

