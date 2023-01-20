Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

