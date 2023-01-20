Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 19,392 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Shares of GLPI opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

