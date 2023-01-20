Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,975,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.12 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

