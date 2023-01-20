Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 442.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

