Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LHX opened at $191.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.24 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.