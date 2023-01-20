Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.