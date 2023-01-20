Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enstar Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 171.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 80.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $240.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.51.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

