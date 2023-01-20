Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $238.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $194.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day moving average of $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

