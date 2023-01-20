Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on F. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

