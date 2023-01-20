Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $224.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $246.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

