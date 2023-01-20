Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,944 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

NUE opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

