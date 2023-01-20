David Alliance of Manchester Acquires 100,000 Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,607.69).

David Alliance of Manchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, David Alliance of Manchester bought 2,170,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £564,200 ($688,468.58).

N Brown Group Stock Down 0.2 %

N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm has a market cap of £138.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00. N Brown Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.86 ($0.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About N Brown Group

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

