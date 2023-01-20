Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $416.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $427.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.57 and its 200-day moving average is $344.77.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

