DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 15,518 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Shares of NUE opened at $150.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.



