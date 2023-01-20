DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,656 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of CM opened at $43.03 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.