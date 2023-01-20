DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 64,391 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of Premier worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Premier stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

