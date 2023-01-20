DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

