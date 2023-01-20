DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

