DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,226 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

