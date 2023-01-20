DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 33,989 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of International Paper by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

