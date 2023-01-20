DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,609 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Shares of AVB opened at $168.70 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

