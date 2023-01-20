DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,965 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of West Fraser Timber worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Raymond James lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 30.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

