DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 946 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Dover worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,937,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.