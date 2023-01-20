DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,183 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $99.85 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

