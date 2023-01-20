DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $432.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

