DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

