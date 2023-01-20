DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Aflac stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

