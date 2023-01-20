DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

