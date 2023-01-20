DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.17 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 819.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $123,609,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 448,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 74.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE UDR opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UDR

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

