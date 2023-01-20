DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.19 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

JD.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.30 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.