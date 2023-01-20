DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.81 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

