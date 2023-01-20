DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,356 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $323.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

