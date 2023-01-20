DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,134 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

