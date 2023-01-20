DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

