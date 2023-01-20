DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $181.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

