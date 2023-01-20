DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $3,458,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after purchasing an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

TSN opened at $63.49 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

