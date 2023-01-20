DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,485 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $99.10 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,272 shares of company stock worth $57,037,738 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

