DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,294 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

